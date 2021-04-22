Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area to be re-operationalised initially with 500 beds

Left Menu

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday designated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the Nodal Force for operating "500 oxygenated bed" at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur, which is being re-operationalised amid the rapid surge in cases in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:12 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday designated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the Nodal Force for operating "500 oxygenated bed" at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur, which is being re-operationalised amid the rapid surge in cases in the national capital. "It has been decided to provide an adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff to man 500 oxygenated beds to Sardar Patel COVID centre, Chhattarpur in Delhi," the MHA said in a notification.

The MHA said the Delhi government had sought medical officers and paramedical staff from the Ministry to restart the operation of the '500 oxygenated bed' at the facility in Chhatarpur in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 infection spreading in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Director General of ITBP, SS Deswal said the force will start the operation in the Sardar Patel COVID-19 centre immediately after the Delhi government provides it with complete infrastructure.

"Whenever the Delhi government will be ready and provide us complete infrastructure, we will start operations of Sardar Patel COVID centre in Chhatarpur immediately," said Deswal. Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area was the worlds largest 10,000-bed facility was created on an emergency basis in June 2020, by the South Delhi District Administration with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In February this year, the MHA decided to close India's largest COVID-19 care facility due to a substantially reduced load of patients owing to improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital. (ANI)

