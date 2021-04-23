Italian fashion group Tod's says LVMH increased its shareholding to 10%Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:54 IST
Italian fashion group Tod's said on Thursday that French luxury giant LVMH has increased its shareholding in Tod's to 10%.
Tod's founder Della Valle entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of LVMH for the sale of shares of Tod's, representing 6.8% of the Italian company's share capital, Tod's said in a statement. LVMH already owned 3.2%. of the share capital of the company.
The price per share is 33.10 euros, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)