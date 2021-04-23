Achim Steiner appointed to serve second four-year term as UNDP Administrator

The United Nations General Assembly confirmed the appointment by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, of Achim Steiner to serve a second four-year term as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Achim Steiner began his duties as Administrator of UNDP on 19 June 2017.

"I would like to thank the UN Secretary-General and the Member States of the UN General Assembly for expressing their confidence in me to continue to lead this extraordinary organisation and its exceptional team of professional people, at this uniquely challenging moment in time," said Achim Steiner.

"If any more evidence was needed, the COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated how important multilateralism – and the United Nations - is to the world. I am proud of the role that the United Nations family and, with it, UNDP have played in responding with both speed and agility to the devastating socio-economic effects of this pandemic."

"As we work with countries and communities to build forward better from this unprecedented crisis, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will continue to be our compass. I commit that under my leadership, UNDP will work more effectively and efficiently than ever with the UN family and partners, far and wide, to help countries move forward to a more inclusive and sustainable future for people and planet" he said.

Achim Steiner's second term will begin on 17 June 2021.