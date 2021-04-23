IMD predicts light rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan
Light rain is likely to occur in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:43 IST
Light rain is likely to occur in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "Light rain would like to occur over isolated places of North-Delhi (Narela, Bawana), New-Delhi, Central-Delhi, Lodi road, South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi) during the next 2 hour," said the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi in a tweet.
It further said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Kaithal, Jind, Tosham, Bhiwani, Safidon, Meham, Rohtak, Gannaur, Sonipat, Siwani, Gurugram, Sohna, Kharkhoda (Haryana), Chapraula, Shamli." It also predicted light to moderate rain in Uttar Pradesh's Khataoli, Daurala, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Bagpath, Kandhala, Baraut, Nazibabad, Khekra, Hastinapur, Chandpur and Saharanpur and Rajasthan's Sadulpur during the next two hours.
It further said, "Light rain would like to occur over isolated places of North-Delhi. Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajound, Karnal, Assandh, Panipat, Hissar, Adampur, Gohana." (ANI)
