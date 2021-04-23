Left Menu

COVID-19: Air India flights to Canada cancelled till May 21

Air India's flights to Canada have been cancelled till May 21 in view of the restrictions announced by the Regulatory Authority of Canada amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:46 IST
Air India's logo. Image Credit: ANI

Air India's flights to Canada have been cancelled till May 21 in view of the restrictions announced by the Regulatory Authority of Canada amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers. "In view of the restrictions announced by Regulatory Authority of Canada, flights to Vancouver and Toronto are cancelled: for Vancouver - April 25 to May 2, Toronto April 24 to May 22," Air India said on Twitter

Air India will soon update the passengers regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers. This came after Canada temporarily ban passenger flights from India for 30 days from Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

