10 missing after vehicle falls into Ganga in Patna

At least 10 persons travelling in a jeep went missing on Friday after their vehicle fell into the Ganga River at Peepapu in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:25 IST
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The jeep was reportedly carrying at least 15 passengers when it fell into the river.

A search operation for the missing people is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

