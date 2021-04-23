10 missing after vehicle falls into Ganga in Patna

At least 10 persons travelling in a jeep went missing on Friday after their vehicle fell into the Ganga River at Peepapu in Patna.

The jeep was reportedly carrying at least 15 passengers when it fell into the river.

A search operation for the missing people is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

