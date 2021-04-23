EU's Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC's executive to discuss chips
The chief executive of chipmaker Intel will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors. Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory - called a "fab" by industry officials - in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:16 IST
The chief executive of chipmaker Intel will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors. Breton will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of Taiwan's TMSC, on the same day.
A source with knowledge of the meeting said Breton would discuss the possible creation of a new foundry in Europe and other possible partnerships. Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory - called a "fab" by industry officials - in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Intel
- European Commission
- Thierry Breton
- European
- Europe
- Breton
- Taiwan
ALSO READ
European stocks scale all-time highs with miners in the lead
European stocks scale all-time highs after Fed holds stance
European stocks hit record highs after Fed holds stance
European calculations suggest 'very small risk' of blood clots from Covishield vaccine in India: Gagandeep Kang
European court backs Czech Republic's requirement to vaccinate children