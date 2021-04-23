Regional Passport Office Mumbai to suspend operations of PSKs and POPSKS

To contain the spread of coronavirus as part of the "Break the Chain" initiative, the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai has decided to suspend operations of all Passport Office Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKS) with effect from 23.04.2021. The decision is in terms of Order No. DMU/2020/CR.92/Disc-M dated 21st April 2021 issued by the Government of Maharashtra imposing emergency restrictions in the State effective from 8 pm on 22nd April 2021 till 7 am on 1st May 2021.

Services at all the PSKs and POPSKs under the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai and enquiry at the Regional Passport Office, Mumbai shall remain suspended with effect from 23.04.2021 till 30.04.2021.

Applicants, who have already scheduled their appointment at any PSK or POPSK under RPO Mumbai, are requested to reschedule their appointments online to some other available date(s). The earlier restrictions imposed to schedule appointments online have been lifted and applicants can reschedule the appointments of their choice many times.

Applicants are advised not to visit any PSK/POPSKs during the period of operations suspended. The applicant may contact RPO Mumbai on telephone numbers 022-26520016/17 (from 9 am to 4 pm any working day) or write to us on our email rpo.mumbai@mea.gov.in for any related information, visit our website www.passportindia.gov.in or follow on our Twitter handle @rpomumbai or on the Facebook page of Regional Passport Office, Mumbai.

(With Inputs from PIB)