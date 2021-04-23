Amit Shah reviews facilities at Ahmedabad's Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparedness of Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hospital which will be functional tomorrow has 950 normal beds and 250 ICU beds.

"Dhanvantari Covid Hospital will be functional from tomorrow with 950 beds, 250 ICU beds. Gujarat has more ICU beds in comparison to other states. 1,200 bedded hospital, incl 600 ICU beds, to be made in association with Tata Trust Gandhinagar," said Shah. The facility is a collaborative initiative of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Gujarat University.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has recorded 7,958 new COVID-19 cases and 137 related deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

