Left Menu

Ranchi auto driver provides free rides to people facing medical emergency

Amid the gloom over the rising coronavirus infections, an auto driver in Ranchi has come as a ray of hope for people facing a medical emergency.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:47 IST
Ranchi auto driver provides free rides to people facing medical emergency
Auto driver Ravi Agarawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the gloom over the rising coronavirus infections, an auto driver in Ranchi has come as a ray of hope for people facing a medical emergency. Auto driver Ravi Agarwal is offering free rides to people who need to go to hospitals at a time when due to the COVID-19 pandemic most other auto drivers are refusing to take them to hospitals.

Talking to ANI, Agarwal said that he is running the service since April 15. "There was a woman who needed to go to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). No auto driver was ready to take her there out of fear. She was ready to pay whatever money was being demanded. I offered to take her and dropped her near the trauma centre there. I don't know if she was a Covid patient or not, but I declined to accept the money she offered. When I was returning, I realised that many people like her are being denied transport services because of the fear of Covid," he said.

The auto driver said that he has started a 'campaign' to offer free rides to people in a medical emergency, and for that, he has put his contact details on social media so that more and more people can reach him. "I have started receiving calls. Many people are thinking that I am associated with some hospital, and they are asking about the availability of beds and oxygen. I'm also receiving calls from people who are saying they are infected by the coronavirus and there is nobody to take them to hospital," he said.

However, Agarwal clarifies that his services are not limited to Covid patients. "I offer rides to anyone who faces an emergency," he added. When asked how he is managing the cost of fuel, the auto driver said that after dropping the patients, he takes a paying passenger while on his way back. "The money other passengers pay funds the fuel used for free ride service. Till today I have provided my services to at least 16 people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Strict weekend curfew comes into effect in

A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.The government has ordered the weekend curfew from...

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1 pc to Rs 2,962 cr; co confident of double-digit revenue growth in FY22

IT services major HCL Technologies HCLT on Friday posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter to Rs 2,962 crore, but said it is confident of logging double-digit growth in FY22 revenue on the back of a strong d...

Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam reached Maharashtra on Friday.The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to the state which is reeling under a surge in c...

India has resources and assets to map, monitor and enforce good order at sea: Navy Chief

Against the backdrop of increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday said India has the resources, assets and domain expertise for mapping, monitoring and enforcing good order...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021