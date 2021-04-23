The Latest: World leaders pledge climate action at summit

World leaders are pledging action on climate change on the virtual climate summit's second day.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday renewed her country's pledge to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, switching to massive wind farms. Danish companies are planning several wind farms off the U.S. East Coast as part of the Biden administration's plan to boost offshore wind.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is a global leader in cutting coal use and says renewable energy will be producing a third of Israel's energy by the end of the decade. Netanyahu also pledges improvements on battery storage, saying hundreds Israeli start-ups are working on the issue.

Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc says climate disasters have taken hundreds of lives in his country, which he says is "suffering immensely from rising sea levels.'' Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has implemented programs to transition from use of wood stoves to kerosene and other energy sources.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta calls on wealthy nations to contribute at least USD 100 billion to address climate change.

