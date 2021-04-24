Railways deploy 20 COVID-19 care coaches in Bhopal as infections surge
In wake of the scarcity of beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Indian Railways has converted 20 coaches into the COVID-19 care centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, which will have 320 beds, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. He further said that these coaches will start functioning from Sunday.
"In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, 20 Covid Care Coaches have been arranged by the Indian Railways, which will have 320 beds. These coaches will start functioning from April 25," tweeted Goyal. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the army hospitals in the state will be opened for the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches as a COVID-19 care-cum-isolation facility to provide assistance to state governments amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. Additionally, as some states are facing scarcity of medical oxygen amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, railways is transporting Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
