Telangana reports 7,432 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

A total of 7,432 new COVID-19 cases, 2,157 recoveries and 33 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana. According to the State Health Department on Saturday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 3,87,106 including 3,26,997 discharges and 1,961 deaths. The number of active cases in the state is 58,148.

Out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,464, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 606 cases and Ranga Reddy registered 504 new cases. The State Health Department said that 80.1 per cent cases are asymptomatic while 19.9 per cent are symptomatic. The recovery rate of Telangana is 86.16 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.51 per cent. As many as 1,03,770 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 8 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)

