Left Menu

MP: Long queues outside BHEL to get oxygen cylinders refilled

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:19 IST
MP: Long queues outside BHEL to get oxygen cylinders refilled
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a surge in coronavirus cases, vehicles and individuals are queuing up outside the BHEL's plant here to get the empty cylinders refilled with the life-saving gas.

Due to the rising demand, the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's Bhopal unit has been functioning round-the-clock to provide oxygen to citizens, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, people are queuing up in large numbers to get the oxygen cylinders refilled.

''The queue of people and hospital representatives with cylinders is so long that they have to wait for 6-7 hours for their turn to come,'' one of the eyewitnesses said.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Bhopal BHEL's general manager (PR) Raghvendra Shukla said its oxygen plant has been operating at in its full capacity of about 5,000 cubic metres per day since over a week following the state government's request.

''On April 10, we had told the state government that we can arrange only 1,800 cubic metres per day, but after the requirement increased, we have been running our plant round the clock in full capacity of more than 5,000 cubic metres per day starting April 18,'' he said.

Oxygen in the form of gas is being given in cylinders on the recommendation of doctors and hospitals at BHEL's facility here, Shukla added.

The production and supply at the BHEL plant is open round-the-clock so that people don't have to wait for long, he said.

According to him, BHEL Bhopal's entire production of oxygen is being supplied for medical purposes and its industrial use has been stopped.

''But recommendation of doctors is necessary as the campus has been secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff, and it is needed for entry,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the state government said in a statement that the Centre has approved the supply of 643 metric tonnes (MT) per day oxygen supply from April 22.

On Thursday, the state was supplied 463 metric tonnes of oxygen.

In a bid to streamline the supply of oxygen, 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been purchased by the state government, the statement said, adding that more than 1,000 concentrators have been installed across 34 districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...

Maharashtra: 7 die in Yavatmal after consuming hand sanitiser as they couldn't get alcohol

At least seven people consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol as the liquor shops were closed in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra due to COVID-19 restrictions. The matter is being investigated. All of them were ...

Grateful to know people want to see more of me onscreen, says Shilpa Shetty

As actor Shilpa Shetty returns to acting in movies with Nikamma and Hungama 2, she says her only wish is to entertain the audiences, who have been waiting to see her on the big screen.The actor has been away from the big screen for more tha...

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021