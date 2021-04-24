CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.

A police team on combing operation apprehended the 24-year-old Maoist in the forest near Geesarelli village of Cherla Mandal on Friday.

Five detonators, 20 gelatin sticks, and 200 metres wire were seized from his possession, they said.

The explosives were meant to be used for planting landmines to kill police personnel, a senior police official said.

The accused joined the CPI (Maoist) Party in 2011 and worked in the Sukuma and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

He was involved in at least seven offenses, mostly exchange of fire (EoF) with security forces in Chhattisgarh, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)