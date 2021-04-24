Left Menu

Hospitality business dips in Goa due to impact of COVID-19

The hotel and restaurant business in Goa has shrunk by 80 per cent due to the COVID pandemic, claimed Gaurish Dhond, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Goa.

Gaurish Dhond, President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The hotel and restaurant business in Goa has shrunk by 80 per cent due to the COVID pandemic, claimed Gaurish Dhond, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Goa. Speaking to ANI, Gaurish Dhond, said that weddings, parties, and conventions are being cancelled in the coastal states. He also said that the tourists have refrained from visiting Goa because many other states imposing lockdowns and different restrictions on travelling.

"Fewer flights are landing in Goa," said Dhond. "In the last 3-4 months, there was good business but as soon as the second wave of COVID-19 arrived, a lot of states went into lockdown like Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka, Delhi because of which the influx of tourists reduced," he said.

Talking about the current situation of tourists, Gaurish said, "Some bachelors who have work from home are coming to Goa. They take a room at the hotel and work in the morning after which they head to the beach." Gaurish also said that they only have 20 per cent of business these days.

"In Goa, Section 144 has been imposed and we have night curfews because of which we have to shut our restaurants and only cloud kitchens operate for deliveries," he said. On a rather positive note, the president said, "We really have to fight through this pandemic. We need to survive."

"Lockdown is not the solution. Goa is well under control," he said. Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

The order also stated that all restaurants, bars, casinos, and cinema halls in the state will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Weddings in the state have been allowed with a cap of 50 people, but with prior permission from the concerned District Collector. (ANI)

