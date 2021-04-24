Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening. With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63,928 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic.

The total caseload in the state has reached 42,28,836, while a total of 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 5,888 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,549 people recovered from the disease in the said period. The cumulative caseload has reached 6,22,109 in the city.

Along with Mumbai, the Nagpur district reported 82 deaths and 7,999 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 6,264 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total caseload has reached 3,66,417 in the district with 75,002 active cases. A total of 2,84,566 people have recovered from the disease so far while 6,849 people succumbed to the disease in the district so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

