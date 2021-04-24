Left Menu

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 States/Union Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:33 IST
Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 States/Union Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. "The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulted in an increase in the demand of Remdesivir. While the States have been advised to promote the judicious use of the drug which is listed as an Investigational Therapy by the Ministry, they have also been advised to take action against possible hoarding and black marketing of the drug," reads a Health Ministry release.

"Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April 11, 2021, in order to shore up domestic supplies," it added. To further address reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate the smooth inter-state supply of Remdesivir, the Union Health Ministry in coordination with the Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to April 30, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said: "After detailed review of statewise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept, substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states. This will make country's fight stronger against #COVID19. State-wise allocation of #Remdesivir upto April 30, 2021." Several states across the country have asked for more supplies of Remdesivir amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....

ECOSOC chief calls for financial support for small island developing states

Financial liquidity is available today in the world and it is essential in order to enable the SIDs to build back better, he told a special high-level meeting, held online.Caught in a perfect stormThere are roughly 60 SIDS worldwide, locate...

Girl rescued within 2 hours of being kidnapped in Jammu, 1 held: Police

A girl was rescued within two hours of allegedly being kidnapped here, police said on Saturday.They said the kidnapper has been arrested.A case was lodged at the Miran Sahib police station here on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021