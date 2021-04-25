Left Menu

In search of work, labourers gather in Ludhiana 'mandi' amid complete lockdown

Many daily-wage workers were seen out on the streets of Ludhiana in search of work despite the imposition of a complete lockdown in the city on Sunday amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:05 IST
Ravi Shanker, a daily-wage worker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Many daily-wage workers were seen out on the streets of Ludhiana in search of work despite the imposition of a complete lockdown in the city on Sunday amid the rising COVID-19 cases. The daily-wage workers in Ludhiana and in other cities as well are struggling to find work amid the second wave of coronavirus which has crippled the entire health system of the country. Even on days when the cities are functioning without restrictions, there is less work or in some cases, no work.

On Sunday, many labourers flocked at the "labour mandi" in Ludhiana hoping to find work. Speaking to ANI, a labourer Ravi Shankar said, "Everybody has gathered here at the labour mandi to find work. All of us are finding it extremely hard to sustain due to lack of work amid this pandemic."

"There is a problem of getting food. We do not get work. We only get work for one or two days and then again we are out of work. It has been really difficult for us," he added. Dharmendra, another labourer at the mandi said, "We earn for one day and then for the next few days, we are out of work because of which we don't have money. What will I do?"

"I don't have any money. If we are provided with some financial help from the government, we will be able to buy some food and then we won't be forced to gather here at the mandi. But, it's not the case as we are not getting anything. There are a lot of labourers in Ludhiana and we all are facing a similar situation where we don't get work on a daily basis," he added. Punjab has 46,565 active COVID-19 cases and 8,356 died due to the infection. Ludhiana reported the highest number of cases in the state - 861 along with 10 related deaths. (ANI)

