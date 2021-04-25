Five arrested for black marketing, selling fake Remdesivir injection in Indore

Five people have been arrested in Indore for black marketing and selling of fake Remdesivir injection. Out of the five arrested on Saturday, three were arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injection while the other two were arrested for involvement in selling fake injection as the anti-viral drug used in curing COVID-19 infected patients.

Speaking to media, investigating officer Omkar Singh Bharodia said, "Two cases have been registered involving Remdesivir at the Lasudia police station. In one case, three people were involved in the black marketing of this injection. With the help of the crime branch, the police arrested Maan Singh, Ankit and Bajrang, who were selling the injection for Rs 30,000." Talking about the case of selling fake Remdesivir, the officer said, "The police arrested Ujjwal and his companion, for selling a glucose-filled injection calling it Remdesivir at the rate of Rs 20,000. They used to get empty Remdesivir vial from the hospitals and fill them with glucose water."

"After the doctors declared the injections as fake, a case was registered against them," he added. The demand for Remdesivir injections has been rising amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. A similar black marketing case of this injection was registered in Delhi's Kotwali area for selling the injection at Rs 40,000 each.

In Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week, four, including two doctors were arrested for the injection's black marketing. (ANI)

