Railways deploy COVID care coaches in four states amid spike in infections

Ministry of Railways on Sunday informed that it has deployed COVID care coaches in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi to assists the states amid the second wave of COVID-19. In a statement, the ministry said that as a measure of preparedness, COVID care coaches have been readied to serve as additional health care facilities for the isolation of COVID patients with mild symptoms. "These coaches have now been additionally fitted with conveniences viz. coolers, jute-mats to cater to the current hot weather conditions."

In this regard, the state governments have been advised on the modalities and standard operating procedure (SOP) in place and the availability of Covid care coaches. The position of isolation coaches in the high-covid-afflicted zones are as under: In Delhi, 50 coaches (with 800 beds) are deployed at Shakurbasti station (4 patients are currently admitted and 25 coaches (with 400 beds) are made available at Anand Vihar Terminal. At Nandurbar (Maharashtra), 21 coaches (with 378 beds) are positioned and currently, 55 patients are admitted at this facility. At Bhopal station, 20 coaches have been positioned. 50 coaches have been readied for deployment in Punjab and 20 coaches positioned for deployment in Jabalpur.

On demand of the state governments, these isolation centres will cater to the needs of patients with mild and moderate symptoms (as directed to these facilities by state health authorities). Nearly 4000 Covid Care Coaches with 64000 beds have positioned at various railway stations in the country, some of which have already served the isolation needs of patients in the first wave of Covid-19, the ministry informed. (ANI)

