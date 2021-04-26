Left Menu

Delhi police perform final rites of COVID-19 victims on humanitarian grounds

Amid a grave COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday performed the last rites of two persons who succumbed to the virus on humanitarian grounds in Dwarka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a grave COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday performed the last rites of two persons who succumbed to the virus on humanitarian grounds in Dwarka. The police performed the final rites of a deceased woman in Dwarka as there was no one to take responsibility for her body. The woman was identified as Jai Matnani.

"As there was nobody to take responsibility for the cremation of the dead body of the deceased lady. On humanitarian ground Dwarka Police team took the responsibility for the cremation of the deceased lady and the dead body was immediately shifted to the cremation ground, Sector 24, Dwarka and cremation of the dead body has been done as per Hindu rites," the police said. The police further said that on enquiry it came into the knowledge that the lady had come to Dwarka at her brother's house and later on passed away during treatment after she had tested positive for the virus.

In another instance, the Delhi police cremated the relative of an army man who succumbed due to COVID-19 in North Dwarka as a good gesture to our defence forces. The police said that they arranged all the required and the final rites of the deceased, who was identified as Biswanath Pramanik, were performed.

"Lieutenant colonel Soumen Mondal called me for urgent help regarding cremation of his father-in-law who was Corona positive and no one was willing to help them for cremation. Even crematorium was not available as he is posted in Leh and can't come to Delhi in such sort span of time. They arranged all the required and the cremation of deceased Biswanath Pramanik was done for a good gesture to our defence forces," said the DCP, Dwarka. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of plasma donors to facilitate plasma therapy in an effort to connect donors and needy recipients, after due authentication.

This initiative will help in facilitating timely Plasma therapy for the recipients, thus saving precious lives. Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 related deaths on Sunday, as per the state health bulletin update. The city now has 94,592 active cases. The total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,27,715 and the death toll has soared to 14,248. (ANI)

