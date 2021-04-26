Left Menu

DGFT operationalises 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' for international trade related issues

In view of the surge of COVID-19 cases, a helpdesk has been operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to monitor the status of exports and imports, and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge of COVID-19 cases, a helpdesk has been operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to monitor the status of exports and imports, and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. DGFT has accordingly operationalised the 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade.

"This 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' would look into issues relating to Department of Commerce/DGFT, import and export licensing issues, customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, import/export documentation issues, banking matters, etc.," the ministry said. The helpdesk will also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries, departments, agencies of central government and state governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution(s).

"All stakeholders, particularly the exporters and importers, may submit information on the DGFT website and submit information relating to their issues," it added. The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

