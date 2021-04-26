Patna: Man kills wife after she tests positive for COVID-19, later commits suicide

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife after she tested positive for COVID-19 and then committed suicide in Patna late on Sunday night, police said. The deceased man, identified as Atul Lal, was a railway employee while his wife was working in a private organisation in the state capital.

Bihar police reached the spot to investigate the matter. As per police sources, Atul Lal, who was working in railways, killed his wife after she tested positive for COVID-19 and then committed suicide by jumping from the terrace The couple used to live in Patrakar Nagar in the city.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

