Oxygen Express carrying 64.55 tonnes of oxygen leaves for Delhi from Raigarh: Indian Railways

Amid rising demand for medical oxygen due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Oxygen Express carrying 64.55 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left for Delhi from Raigarh on Monday, the Indian Railways said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:01 IST
Visual of Oxygen Express Passing Katni Murwara Station on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising demand for medical oxygen due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Oxygen Express carrying 64.55 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left for Delhi from Raigarh on Monday, the Indian Railways said. As per the Indian Railways, the Oxygen Express departed from Raigarh at 1105 hours today.

Four tankers in Roll-on/roll-off (RORO or ro-ro) mode were loaded on Military Bogie Well Type (MBWT) wagons at Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Raigarh at 2235 hours on April 25, 2021, it said. The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. (ANI) Meanwhile, Delhi recorded as many as 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 30.21 per cent), 21,071 discharges, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed. There are currently 94,592 active cases. A total of 9,18,875 positive cases, and 14,248 deaths have been reported so far.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries. As many as 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested on Sunday.The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,19,11,223. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

