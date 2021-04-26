Left Menu

Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:47 IST
Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the state government's claims of smooth crop procurement have proved hollow as a majority of farmers are yet to receive their payment.

The government's promise of payment to farmers within 72 hours of crop procurement has proved to be another "jumla", said Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The state government's claim on smooth procurement, which began on April 1, is hollow as the situation on ground is something else, he claimed.

"Sixty-two per cent of farmers have not received their payment so far whereas crop off-take from mandis continues to be severely hit," the senior Congress leader alleged in a statement.

Hooda claimed that the government owes farmers about Rs 9,000 crore and there will be interest liability of crores of rupees for the delayed payment.

The government should make payment to farmers as soon as possible, and also pay nine per cent interest to them for delayed payment, he said.

Hooda, who is recovering from COVID, said he had been receiving complaints from all over the state that procurement has not been timely, lifting has been delayed and farmers have not received their payment. A huge quantity of wheat kept in grain markets spoiled due to recent rains, he said, demanding that the government should compensate farmers for the loss.

He said tarpaulin and gunny bags should be arranged in the mandis to save farmers' crops in future.

Hooda also accused the government of remaining indifferent to the plight of farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. The government should restart the dialogue process with the agitating farmers, he said, stressing that a prolonged agitation is not in anyone's interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto industry veteran, former MSI MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar 79, a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders ...

COVID-19 surge: 2 BJP MLAs ask Gujarat CM to impose lockdown

Two BJP MLAs from Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday demanded a lockdown in the state to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.The two MLAs, Ketan Inamdar representing Savli Assembly constituency and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhol, held a meeting in Vado...

Turnout 75.02 per cent in seventh phase in WB, polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said.According to the EC, 75.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded...

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her horrific jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.The law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021