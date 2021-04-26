Left Menu

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday informed that it is planning to open domestic civil flight operations in a calibrated manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:21 IST
DGCA directs opening of domestic civil flight operations in calibrated manner
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday informed that it is planning to open domestic civil flight operations in a calibrated manner. The official circular by the DGCA read, "This circular is issued for dissemination of the order number 17/2021 dated April 24, 2021 (copy attached) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the opening of domestic civil flight operations in a calibrated manner which stands at 80 per cent capacity of Summer Schedule 2020."

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID 19, the Central Government, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 8B of the Aircraft Act, 1934 (22 of 1934) directs that the Order No. 01/2020 dated May 21, 2020, as amended from time to time and the last amendment made vide Order No.15/2021 dated March 19, 2021, shall remain in force till 2359 hrs. IST on May 31, 2021, or until further orders," read the circular. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on airline companies due to travel restrictions and a decrease in demand among travellers.

"Reducing capacity from 80 per cent to 60 per cent as bookings have fallen by as much as 50 per cent. No airline was in favour of increasing capacity from 80 per cent to 100 per cent during the pandemic," a private airline company said to ANI on April 13. One low-cost airline has asked the government to acknowledge the old demand for reduction in Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) and excise tax at least during the pandemic. The government has not yet reached any concrete decision on the said demands.

On March 30, the DGCA said all airports need to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the current situation is not satisfactory. "During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory," read a DGCA circular issued. (ANI)

