Left Menu

HODL your horses, cryptos face possible hurdles ahead, experts say

"It will be a new banking sector, with passporting possibilities," digital asset trading solutions company H-Finance CEO Vytautas Zabulis said, referring to the prospect of EU-wide cryptocurrency trading licences. Alongside the evolving regulatory framework, some countries, including China, Britain and Russia, are considering launching their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:07 IST
HODL your horses, cryptos face possible hurdles ahead, experts say

Evolving rules, environmental concerns and competition from central banks threaten to undermine many of the world's fast-growing crypto assets, crypto and macro experts said, while creating opportunities for those able to adapt. Europe and the United States are both working on regulating digital assets and their providers - moves welcomed by investors, who hope the new ground rules will encourage institutional investors to plunge in.

Anatoly Crachilov, co-founder and CEO of Nickel Digital Asset Management, which manages assets worth $200 million, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum that regulatory uncertainty was a drag on the development of the crypto space. He described the promise by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new Chairman Gary Gensler, to provide "guidance and clarity" to the market during his confirmation hearing in March, as a turning point.

For its part the European Commission's proposed "Markets in Crypto-assets," or MiCA regulation, will regulate crypto-assets and their service providers in the European Union. "It will be a new banking sector, with passporting possibilities," digital asset trading solutions company H-Finance CEO Vytautas Zabulis said, referring to the prospect of EU-wide cryptocurrency trading licences.

Alongside the evolving regulatory framework, some countries, including China, Britain and Russia, are considering launching their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). That is likely to be followed by legislation to tax gains, said Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research at ING Asia. "That may be the death knell for these other cryptocurrencies, though central bank coins are on the up and up," he said.

Zabulis said that if CBDCs were developed in a way that they were "easy to interact with," most digital currencies used for settlements will likely lose their both their goal and value. There was not a big argument for bitcoin becoming a settlement tool, Zabulis cautioned. "Blockchain technology is for that, so, CBDCs will be built on blockchain."

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP traded around $54,000 following a 10% surge on Monday, driven by reports that JPMorgan Chase JPM.N is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund. CBDCs are expected to have a limited impact on Bitcoin in particular, due to its progressively limited supply, which is in contrast to traditional fiat systems, Crachilov said.

"No central bank currency, however digital, can offer scarcity at this stage, as its supply can be inflated by a respective central bank issuing entity," Crachilov said. If China saw bitcoin as a threat to its own planned digital currency, that could affect the whole industry, Zabulis said.

GREEN REVOLUTION? Creating crypto assets leaves a heavy carbon footprint, and is being increasingly seen as environmentally unsustainable.

ING Asia's Carnell said there was "a strong argument on environmental grounds for limiting crypto mining, or at least having them offset their wasteful practices." However, bitcoin enthusiast Raoul Pal said he was not worried about the "unsustainability narrative".

Pal, founder and CEO of on-demand financial TV channel Real Vision, said he believed it would drive a "green revolution" because in the end that was "the only way to win". Nickel Digital's Crachilov said his fund was seeing a higher demand for ESG-compliant cryptos. "The price competition drives miners towards the cheapest sources of energy -- renewables are increasingly falling into this category," he said.

Ethereum 2 will use "proof of stake versus proof of work," H-Finance's Zabulis said. "It means that it will drastically reduce the energy needed" to mine it. Garrett Minks, chief technology officer at Delaware-based RAIR Technologies, said the idea is to "trade brute force electricity burning with fancier math".

(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today, he said in a brief post on social media.The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close cont...

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.The Centner Academy in Miami sent a noti...

Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazils criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazils health regulator Anvisa voted ...

CDC does not see link between heart inflammation and COVID shots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not seen a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intentionally for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021