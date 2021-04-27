Canada's Quebec reports first death of a patient due to AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday reported the first death of a patient from the AstraZeneca vaccine due to clotting.

Public Health Director Horacio Arruda told reporters the death of the patient, a 54-year-old woman, will not change the province's vaccination strategy. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese)

