Left Menu

Senators urge Biden to impose more sanctions on Myanmar junta

Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Republican, and four others urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to "explore new avenues to support the people of Burma in their ongoing struggle for democracy in the face of escalating crimes against humanity." They want the Biden administration to stop royalties flowing from businesses including U.S. energy major Chevron Corp to Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, or MOGE, an agency within the Energy Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 05:46 IST
Senators urge Biden to impose more sanctions on Myanmar junta

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to slap more sanctions on the military junta in Myanmar, including choking revenues to a state energy company, in response to its coup and violent crackdown on protesters. Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Republican, and four others urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to "explore new avenues to support the people of Burma in their ongoing struggle for democracy in the face of escalating crimes against humanity."

They want the Biden administration to stop royalties flowing from businesses including U.S. energy major Chevron Corp to Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, or MOGE, an agency within the Energy Ministry. MOGE provides financial support to military leaders, including General Min Aung Hlaing, already under U.S. sanctions. MOGE is a partner in Yadana, a natural gas field in which Chevron has a 28.3% stake.

Human rights groups have urged energy companies including Chevron and Total to cut ties to Myanmar after the military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and cracking down on protesters. More than 750 people have since been killed. Gas revenues from joint ventures involving companies like Total and Chevron are the most significant single source of foreign exchange revenue for the Myanmar government, generating cash payments of about $1.1 billion annually, the senators said.

They proposed the ventures pay revenue into a trust to be held until Myanmar has a democratically elected government or to be used for humanitarian purposes, according to the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. A Chevron representative said any diversion of revenues or taxes owed to MOGE into an escrow account "could be considered a breach of contract and potentially put employees of the joint venture partners at undue risk of criminal prosecution."

Total did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The State and Treasury departments did not immediately respond. Chevron paid around $50 million to Myanmar between 2014 and 2018, according to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, which works to increase transparency in international business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas Indian-American Foundation shipping 50 ventilators to India

The US India Chamber of Commerce USICOC Foundation and its partner organisations are shipping 50 ventilators to India, besides other medical supplies, to help the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19.The foundation made arrangem...

Maharashtra: Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane, says official.

Maharashtra Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane, says official....

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonalds, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee.Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old...

Regulation may be needed for Apple, Google app stores if changes not made - Australian regulator

Australias competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabets Google and Apple have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.The global dominance of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021