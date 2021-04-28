China says Japan should apologise for Fukushima water plan

China says Japan should apologise for Fukushima water planReuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:16 IST
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday Japan should revoke its decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and apologize, instead of objecting to a tweet he posted that was critical of the plan.
Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Monday, tweeted a digitally manipulated image of the iconic "Great Wave Off Kanagawa" print showing nuclear waste being poured into the sea.
On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was lodging a "forceful protest" and was seeking the tweet's removal through diplomatic channels.
