Asked about Kretinsky, Sainsbury's says talks to all major shareholders

Asked by Reuters if there had been any contact with Kretinsky since he raised his stake in Sainsbury's to just under 10% earlier this month, Roberts said: "We meet and talk with all of our major shareholders on a regular basis and so as with all our shareholders we would do that also with Vesa," he said. Vesa Equity Investment is Kretinsky's vehicle.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:46 IST
Asked about Kretinsky, Sainsbury's says talks to all major shareholders
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sainsbury's Chief Executive Simon Roberts said the supermarket group talked to all its major investors regularly and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was no different. Asked by Reuters if there had been any contact with Kretinsky since he raised his stake in Sainsbury's to just under 10% earlier this month, Roberts said: "We meet and talk with all of our major shareholders on a regular basis and so as with all our shareholders we would do that also with Vesa," he said.

Vesa Equity Investment is Kretinsky's vehicle. The stakebuilding fuelled bid speculation but Roberts noted that Vesa has expressed support for the board's plans and strategy.

