Mozambique's economy facing multiple risks as insurgency grows - S&P Global

This week French energy group Total declared force majeure on its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project following the insurgent attacks. "If this project comes on stream as expected by 2024-2025, it will benefit Mozambique's economic outlook, and support wealth levels that are currently very low by global comparison," said S&P.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:55 IST
Mozambique's economy faces multiple challenges, including a growing insurgency against the government and recurring extreme weather events, rating agency S&P Global said in the research report. S&P said militant attacks in Mozambique's northeastern province of Cabo Delgado posed a "significant threat" to production facilities there, touted as among the biggest natural gas discoveries in the world.

Dozens of civilians were killed last month in Islamic State-linked attacks in the coastal town of Palma, near gas projects that are worth $60 billion and are aimed at transforming the country's economy. S&P, which ranks Mozambique's foreign debt at CCC+, seven rungs below investment grade, said it expected economic growth in the country to recover in 2021 on higher mining output, especially linked to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

"If this project comes on stream as expected by 2024-2025, it will benefit Mozambique's economic outlook, and support wealth levels that are currently very low by global comparison," said S&P. "But most benefits will materialize beyond our current forecast horizon as gas production will likely come on stream in 2025 given the delays experienced in 2021."

The rating firm projects gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.5% in 2021 after last year's 1.25% contraction. It sees economic growth to an average of 5.5% from 2022 onwards.

