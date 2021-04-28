Left Menu

Singapore International Energy Week 2021 Brings Global Leaders Together to Advance the Energy Transition

Mr. Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of Energy Market Authority, said The theme for SIEW 2021 emphasizes the importance of advancing the energy transition collectively to ensure a more sustainable and resilient global energy system.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Creative Commons

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore announced ''Advancing the Energy Transition'' as the theme for Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2021.

2. Given the global momentum to tackle climate change, the energy transition is an urgent priority for many countries including Singapore. While green growth and low carbon energy sources are developing rapidly, challenges remain. As energy demand growth is expected to remain high in Asia, more efforts will be needed to reset the balance between economic growth and energy sustainability. International collaboration will be vital to create business opportunities, green jobs, and enhancing energy resilience to ensure a more sustainable energy future for all. Against this backdrop, global stakeholders will gather at SIEW 2021 to discuss how we can advance the low carbon energy transition.

3. The SIEW 2021 theme was announced at the hybrid SIEW Global Launch featuring speakers from Accenture, DBS, Envision, Sembcorp Industries, Shell, and also representatives from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the United Kingdom Government. The speakers shared their perspectives on promoting low carbon energy in Asia and the role of the private sector in pursuing green growth. The launch attracted over 900 onsite and online attendees.

Highlights at SIEW 2021 4. SIEW 2021 will kick off on 25 October 2021 with key anchor events – the SIEW Opening Keynote Address and the Singapore Energy Summit. Featuring global thought leaders, these events will set the stage for a week of discussions on how we can reset, restructure and reinvent the energy industry for a more sustainable future.

5. Delegates can look forward to several new events at SIEW this year. Co-hosted by EMA and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the inaugural Singapore-IRENA High-Level Forum will focus on Investing in an Inclusive and Just Clean Energy Transition, where speakers will exchange views on mobilizing investments to support and shape an inclusive energy transition.

6. Mr. Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of Energy Market Authority, said: ''The theme for SIEW 2021 emphasizes the importance of advancing the energy transition collectively to ensure a more sustainable and resilient global energy system. In this regard, the collaboration with IRENA is timely given the importance of investments in advancing an inclusive energy transition, especially in Asia. We welcome all energy stakeholders to join us at SIEW this year to exchange views on how we can navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition.'' 7. Mr. Francesco La Camera, Director General, IRENA, said: ''The energy transition is fundamental to putting our energy systems and our economies on a path to net-zero by the middle of this century. Southeast Asia is a diverse, thriving region with significant renewables potential that is well-positioned to occupy a leadership position in the shift to new models of sustainable growth and long-term prosperity. We look forward to working closely with the Energy Market Authority to reinforce this message at Singapore International Energy Week this year.'' 8. SIEW 2021 will also feature a new industry-driven conference on the Future of the Grid, with a special focus on Grid Optimisation and Electrification. This event highlights the importance of resilient and interconnected grid infrastructure in driving a sustainable energy future. Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asian Downstream Summit (ADS), and LNG and Hydrogen Gas Markets Asia will also return as SIEW partner events.

9. The Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum, SIEW Energy Insights, and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables will continue to showcase perspectives from renowned international organizations, including • Agora Energiewende; • ASEAN Centre for Energy; • Atlantic Council; • Energy Research Institute @ NTU; • Energy Studies Institute; • Institute of Energy Economics, Japan; • United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific 10. SIEW 2021 will be held in a hybrid format this year, comprising both onsite and online elements. From 25 to 29 October 2021, the event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Delegates can register their interest to attend the event on the SIEW website (www.siew.gov.sg) and more updates will be shared when registration opens in July.

About SIEW The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers, and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. SIEW 2021 will be held from 25-29 October at Marina Bay Sands.

About the Energy Market Authority, The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, the EMA seeks to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. Please visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

