Left Menu

LT Foods, HKG join hands to recycle rice paddy straw into green energy, bio-fertiliser

It will also contribute to the creation of a waste-to-value ecosystem for sustainable products that impact across a wide range of environmental, social, health and economic outcomes, LT Foods said in a BSE filing.Under this association, LT Foods, which has brands like Daawat, will become the local partner for HKGs first commercial-scale biomass facility.LT Foods Chairman V K Arora said in the filing, We focus on the best business practices and processes for environment, social and economic sustainability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:03 IST
LT Foods, HKG join hands to recycle rice paddy straw into green energy, bio-fertiliser

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Wednesday said it is joining hands with US-based Humankind Group (HKG) to explore an opportunity to develop commercial-scale biomass plants that can recycle rice paddy straw into green energy and bio-fertiliser in India.

This initiative aims to become the leading Indian forum for biomass up-cycling by facilitating programmes to eliminate the practice of burning agriculture residue. It will also contribute to the creation of a waste-to-value ecosystem for sustainable products that impact across a wide range of environmental, social, health and economic outcomes, LT Foods said in a BSE filing.

Under this association, LT Foods, which has brands like Daawat, will become the local partner for HKG's first commercial-scale biomass facility.

LT Foods Chairman V K Arora said in the filing, ''We focus on the best business practices and processes for environment, social and economic sustainability. This proposed project aligns well with our ongoing farmer engagement and environment programmes along with its sustainability initiatives.'' The technology of the biomass plant has been tested in Punjab, where it has been successfully operating since 2018.

After the success of the first two plants, HKG plans to scale up the number of plants to 130 facilities in India in the next 10 years in collaboration with the Biomass India Partnership.

HKG is co-founder of Biomass India along with NL Works, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, FMO and Grameena Vikas Kendram Society for Rural Development (GVK Society).

''The programme...has the potential to contribute importantly to the development of a new industry in India that will enable to use agricultural resources for a more sustainable future, large-scale reduction in CO2 emission and other important developmental impacts,'' HKG President Ken Hollen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 2+2 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministers:PM after speaking to Prez Putin.

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 22 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministersPM after speaking to Prez Putin....

Patna civic body providing free cremation to coronavirus

The Patna Municipal Corporation PMC, which is providing cremation of COVID-19 victims for free, has fixed rates for the last rites of those who did not die of the contagion at three crematoriums here, under its jurisdiction, to help their f...

UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britains independent adviser on ministers interests on Wednesday, overseeing the governments ministerial code of conduct.Geidts first job will be to look into t...

Zimbabwe court quashes criminal charges against journalist

Zimbabwes High Court on Wednesday quashed charges of communicating false information levelled against journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono, saying the law used by police to arrest him in January no longer existed. Chinono, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021