Top foreign stories at 2020 hrs

Top foreign stories at 2020 hrsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...
Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...
Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...