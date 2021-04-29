Left Menu

Preparation underway for opening of Badrinath Dham portals on May 18

Preparations are underway for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham on May 18.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:08 IST
Preparation underway for opening of Badrinath Dham portals on May 18
Portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on May 18.. Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are underway for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham on May 18. The temple will open on Brahmamuhurt at 4.15 am on May 18.

The staff, officers of various departments and Chardham Devasthanam Board are in Badrinath Dham and have started the necessary preparations for the opening of the doors. Snow has been removed from the temple premises. The cleanliness and paintwork are in full swing, the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath has completed sanitation and cleanliness work in the entire Badrinath Dham, as well as repairing work is also going on.

And the water and power system has been restored. Special attention is also being given to social distancing and wearing masks has been made mandatory, informed Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board. Various other departments like electricity, drinking water have gathered at Badrinath Dham to see the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district will be opened for pilgrims on May 17. The portals were closed in November last year for the winter season.

According to a government advisory, pilgrims are not allowed to visit these religious places in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...

Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB

Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021