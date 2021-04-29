Odisha sends 2516.882 MT of oxygen to states

As the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid a massive surge in covid-19 cases, Odisha has stepped up Oxygen supply and has escorted 135 tankers containing 2516.882 metric tonnes of medical oxygen so far. "135 tankers/containers carrying 2516.882 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are leaving today," said Odisha Police.

According to Odisha police data, as many as 19 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 300.12 metric tonnes, 23 from Dhenkanal with 374.91 metric tonnes, 38 from Jajpur with 792.55 metric tonnes and 55 from Rourkela with 1049.302 metric tonnes. The Odisha police said that they have sent 42 tankers with 889.55 metric tonnes of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, 38 tankers with 655.929 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Telangana whereas Tamil Nadu received 03 tanker filled with 53.46 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and Haryana received 09 tankers filled with 216.092 metric tonnes of oxygen.

"06 tankers with 112.06 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 106.681 metric tonnes of oxygen-filled in 7 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. 12 tankers have carried around 212.26 metric tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 18 nos of tankers with 270.85 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh in the last seven days," it said. Based on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (law and order) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing a deficit.

Odisha Police has also formed a dedicated corridor to ensure uninterrupted transportation of surplus LMO to different states. YK Jethwa, ADG (law and order) has been made the nodal officer for coordinating the smooth and rapid movement of medical oxygen to the needy states.

"Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and other needy states," police added. (ANI)

