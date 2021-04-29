Left Menu

Odisha sends 2516.882 MT of oxygen to states

As the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid a massive surge in covid-19 cases, Odisha has stepped up Oxygen supply and has escorted 135 tankers containing 2516.882 metric tonnes of medical oxygen so far.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:20 IST
Odisha sends 2516.882 MT of oxygen to states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid a massive surge in covid-19 cases, Odisha has stepped up Oxygen supply and has escorted 135 tankers containing 2516.882 metric tonnes of medical oxygen so far. "135 tankers/containers carrying 2516.882 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are leaving today," said Odisha Police.

According to Odisha police data, as many as 19 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 300.12 metric tonnes, 23 from Dhenkanal with 374.91 metric tonnes, 38 from Jajpur with 792.55 metric tonnes and 55 from Rourkela with 1049.302 metric tonnes. The Odisha police said that they have sent 42 tankers with 889.55 metric tonnes of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, 38 tankers with 655.929 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Telangana whereas Tamil Nadu received 03 tanker filled with 53.46 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and Haryana received 09 tankers filled with 216.092 metric tonnes of oxygen.

"06 tankers with 112.06 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 106.681 metric tonnes of oxygen-filled in 7 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. 12 tankers have carried around 212.26 metric tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 18 nos of tankers with 270.85 metric tonnes of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh in the last seven days," it said. Based on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (law and order) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing a deficit.

Odisha Police has also formed a dedicated corridor to ensure uninterrupted transportation of surplus LMO to different states. YK Jethwa, ADG (law and order) has been made the nodal officer for coordinating the smooth and rapid movement of medical oxygen to the needy states.

"Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu and other needy states," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply

Delhis Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. 70 out of 150 patients are on medical oxygen support. Currently, ...

WRAPUP 1-Europe's oil majors leave pandemic blues behind

Europes major energy companies profited from a rise in oil prices to report big increases in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, putting the worst of the pandemic era slump in fuel demand behind them. Last years demand collapse forced BP, R...

SIU to probe corruption in Ekurhuleni Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit SIU will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.This follows the signing of Proclama...

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021