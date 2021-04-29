SIU to probe corruption in Ekurhuleni Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This follows the signing of Proclamation R15 of 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the municipality and the provincial department, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the government.

In a statement on Wednesday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation will focus on the 9 March 2017 procurement of or contracting for the supply of 200 portable three-wheel motorised waste collection vehicles by, or on behalf of the institutions and payments made in respect thereof.

"The tender was awarded to a company called Enviro Mobi to the value of over R27 million. Ekurhuleni appointed Enviro Mobi on 31 October 2018, to supply a further 70 three-wheel vehicles at a contract price of R7.8 million," Kganyago said.

Kganyago said the SIU investigation is to determine whether the procurement and payments made in relation to the three-wheel waste collection vehicles tender were done in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation, guidelines issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury.

The SIU will also look at whether there was any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure, incurred by the institutions or financial losses suffered by the institutions of the government.

Furthermore, the SIU will investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by contractors, employees or officials of the institutions; or the suppliers, service providers or any other person or entity, relating to the allegations of corruption and maladministration.

"The investigation will cover transactions that took place between 1 January 2017 and 23 April 2021, and transactions that either took place before January 2017 or after 23 April 2021 but relevant to, connected with same persons, entities or contracts being investigated.

"The proclamation authorises the corruption busting unit to unleash all its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements and cell phone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath in an effort to hold those responsible to account for their actions," Kganyago said.

Where criminal conduct is uncovered during investigations, he said, the SIU will bring the matter to the attention of its partners namely the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as the Hawks in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further action.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@whistleblowing.co.za/ Hotline: 0800 037 774.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)