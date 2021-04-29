Left Menu

Germany, Russia flag hydrogen cooperation

Altmaier said gas was needed as Germany abandons nuclear power and coal-to-power generation, but it would seek to build on the established fossil fuels partnership as it develops hydrogen from renewable sources as an alternative fuel. "At the other end of the (gas) bridge there will be renewable energies and green hydrogen, which we can build up jointly with Russia for a big commercial scale," Altmaier said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:23 IST
Germany, Russia flag hydrogen cooperation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany will need natural gas from Russia as a bridging technology as it moves to cleaner energy but also will seek cooperation on its hydrogen strategy, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a Russian-German conference on Thursday. Altmaier said gas was needed as Germany abandons nuclear power and coal-to-power generation, but it would seek to build on the established fossil fuels partnership as it develops hydrogen from renewable sources as an alternative fuel.

"At the other end of the (gas) bridge there will be renewable energies and green hydrogen, which we can build up jointly with Russia for a big commercial scale," Altmaier said. "Russia has excellent prerequisites for this partnership."

Germany hopes to develop large-scale green hydrogen by sending renewable power from wind and sunshine through electrolysis to make synthetic fuel for the industry, energy, and transport sectors. Its 9-billion euros ($10.90 billion) hydrogen promotion program launched last summer envisages big import requirements as the roll-out of domestic production capacity will be hampered by land restrictions.

Altmaier's remarks were echoed by Russian speakers. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the webcast meeting that both countries would benefit from intensifying energy cooperation, including, on Russia's part, building up renewables and hydrogen value chains.

"We believe that (hydrogen) is one of the promising sources of energy in future," he said. "Germany will play a decisive role in promoting hydrogen energy in the European region. We hope for alliances in that sphere," he said.

Russia was also going to engage in digitization efforts to boost its energy systems with a view to closer integration with western partners, he said. Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said it could set up hydrogen clusters for production and could develop transport options under joint standards and metrics.

"We are counting on attracting your modern expertise on a conditional formula: green hydrogen in exchange for technologies," he said. ($1 = 0.8255 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...

No need for full lock down on May 1, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court there was no need to clamp a lockdown in the state on Saturday, a day ahead of counting of votes polled in the April 6 assembly elections, saying May 1 is already a holiday on...

Dracula Season 2: Developer hinted at a new start as 'It's very hard to kill a vampire'

Dracula Season 2 is one of the anticipated horror series across the world. When Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat decided to make Dracula a mini-series, they got positive responses from many people. Then after releasing Dracula, the series garn...

Hero MotoCorp launches virtual showroom to sell vehicles amid coronavirus pandemic

The countrys top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched a virtual showroom feature to help customers buy its motorcycles and scooters through a seamless digital experience amid rising in COVID-19 cases in the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021