Left Menu

Mori Building's 3D model of Tokyo gets a revamp

Mori Building senior manager Shinji Takeda said visualizing information is important for anyone involved in the city's development. "It's important these people speak the same language and speak about things having the same perspective...

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 07:57 IST
Mori Building's 3D model of Tokyo gets a revamp

Urban landscape developer Mori Building Co updated its elaborate three-dimensional depiction of Tokyo this week - a sprawling tapestry of model buildings - as the city goes through redevelopment for better accessibility and disaster resistance.

The Urban Lab project at Tokyo's Mori Building features a 1:1000 scale model of Tokyo that represents about 230 square kilometres (89 square miles) - the 13 wards at the heart of the Japanese capital. Viewing platforms allow visitors to look out over the entire landscape, and screens on the walls create realistic lighting, from sunny, blue skies to neon-lit nights. Mori Building senior manager Shinji Takeda said visualizing information is important for anyone involved in the city's development.

"It's important these people speak the same language and speak about things having the same perspective... it's very important to make the information visible so that everyone can easily understand it," Takeda said. The miniature city, unveiled in 2019, is paired with projection mapping to help visualize information such as sea level and train lines. The company updates the model every year.

This year's update included a residential skyscraper that was built in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty over June 4 'illegal assembly'

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square....

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in pandemic recovery

New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the worlds few countries to have largely returned to normal.The Pacific island nation, which has had onl...

Ethiopia: ‘Unpredictable security’ in Tigray, hindering aid delivery

Nearly six months since the conflict between Ethiopian Government security forces and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, most rural areas have remained cut off from communications and electr...

Nearly 40 killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Nearly 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede that broke out overnight at a Jewish religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, according to media reports on Friday.The mass gathering was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021