Manatū Taonga to accept applications to host cultural activators

The Cultural Activators Pilot is the third funding opportunity in the CARE Fund to launch so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:09 IST
“This pilot, as part of Te Tahua Whakahaumaru (Creative Arts Recovery and Employment Fund), aims to build their creative skills, and connect them with opportunities in the wider cultural sector.” Carmel Sepuloni says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni today announced Manatū Taonga (Ministry for Culture and Heritage) is now accepting applications from cultural sector organisations to host cultural activators in eight communities around Aotearoa.

"This pilot, as part of Te Tahua Whakahaumaru (Creative Arts Recovery and Employment Fund), aims to build their creative skills, and connect them with opportunities in the wider cultural sector." Carmel Sepuloni says. "This pilot underlines the Government's commitment to helping the arts and cultural sector to adapt, survive and thrive."

"The Cultural Activators will be established cultural sector practitioners and hosted by local organisations. They'll focus on collaborating with communities to tell their stories, build their creative skills, and connect them with opportunities in the wider cultural sector.

"Culture and creativity are experiences that bring us together and enhance our daily lives, contributing around $17.5 billion to New Zealand's GDP. That's why we're taking a targeted approach to invest in and unlocking creativity in communities where there is considered to be barriers to access and participation in the arts."

Cultural Activators will be hosted in the Far North, Māngere-Otahuhu, Kawerau, Gisborne, Wairoa, South Waikato, Buller, and Invercargill. Two of the roles will focus on Māori and one will focus on Pacific peoples.

"As established cultural sector practitioners, cultural activators will understand their community's cultural needs and will be well placed to generate interest and participation in cultural activities and mentor emerging creatives in their community.

"The Cultural Activators Pilot will run for one year and will be evaluated to measure its success in increasing access and participation in cultural activities in the selected communities. The evaluation will inform decisions about any continuation or expansion of the Pilot," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Cultural Activators Pilot is the third funding opportunity in the CARE Fund to launch so far. It follows the Creative Spaces initiative launched in February and the Cultural Installations and Events initiative launched earlier this month.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again.

