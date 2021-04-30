Left Menu

One million Kiwis receiving benefits through Winter Energy Payment

“The Government is committed to laying the foundations for a better future and the Winter Energy Payment is part of the overall package we have undertaken to support our most vulnerable New Zealanders.

Updated: 30-04-2021 09:16 IST
“Last year the Government doubled the Winter Energy Payment as a response to more people staying at home due to COVID-19. This year’s payment returns to normal, but remains a meaningful boost to incomes during the winter months.” Carmel Sepuloni said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

From tomorrow, 1 May, over one million New Zealanders receiving either the Main Benefit or New Zealand Superannuation will get more money each week through the Winter Energy Payment.

"The Winter Energy Payment started as part of the Government's December 2017 Families Package designed to help older New Zealanders and many of our poorest families heat their homes over winter," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni says.

"Having a warm home is a key part of preventing illness and supporting people's wellbeing through the winter season. Many families struggle with the increased power costs through these months and the Winter Energy Payment will be a welcome relief for them.

"Last year the Government doubled the Winter Energy Payment as a response to more people staying at home due to COVID-19. This year's payment returns to normal, but remains a meaningful boost to incomes during the winter months." Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

