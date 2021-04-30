Left Menu

Kerala: Dedicated 'oxygen war rooms' to be set up at state, district level

Amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers, Kerala is setting up dedicated oxygen war rooms at the district and state levels.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:58 IST
Visual from the oxygen war room. (Pic credit: Pinarayi Vijayan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers, Kerala is setting up dedicated oxygen war rooms at the district and state levels. Taking to twitter Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that dedicated oxygen war rooms will function with representatives of the police, health, transportation, disaster management and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

"Dedicated Oxygen War Rooms will function at State and District levels with representatives of Police, Health, Transportation, Disaster Management and PESO. O2 stock is being monitored in the Districts by Collectors. O2 module will be included in Covid Jagratha portal," said Kerala CM in a tweet. He said that oxygen stock is being monitored in the districts by collectors and the oxygen module will be included in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing. Earlier, Chief Minister Office informed that an oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal Industrial Park under the Kasargod District Panchayat.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

