Cameroonian woman held with 206 grams heroin in Shimla

A Cameroonian national was arrested at Shimla's Shoghi barrier on Thursday night and 206 gm heroin and Indian currency worth Rs 38,750 was recovered from her, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla on Friday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:38 IST
Cameroonian woman held with 206 grams heroin in Shimla
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Cameroonian national was arrested at Shimla's Shoghi barrier on Thursday night and 206 gm heroin and Indian currency worth Rs 38,750 was recovered from her, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla on Friday. "A woman of Cameroonian nationality, presently staying in Delhi, used to come to Shimla to sell chitta/heroin. She was arrested at Shoghi barrier last night and 206 gm chitta/heroin and Indian currency with the value of Rs 38,750 seized from her," said the Shimla SP.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Mafo Teague Juliette aged 41. A case has been registered at police station West Shimla and the above-mentioned accused person has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said the police.

The operation was conducted by the Police Station East team led by Additional SP City Praveer Thakur, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

