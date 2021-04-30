Centre asks 5 states to increase onion area by 9,900 hectares in 2021 kharif season

Left Menu

The official said that kharif onions will help meet the local demand and maintain prices during the lean period.There are three sowing seasons for the onion crop in India Kharif planted between July-August and harvested in October-December late Kharif planted between October-November and harvested in January-March and Rabi planted between December-January and harvested in March-May.

30-04-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Centre on Friday asked five non-traditional onion growing states including Rajasthan to increase the area sown under the crop by 9,900 hectares in the forthcoming kharif season to avoid any price rise situation.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are major kharif onion growing states, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are five states which are non-traditional onion growing states.

Chalking out a strategy for the forthcoming kharif season of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra in a conference with state governments emphasized the need to increase kharif onion area in non-traditional states.

This would help when availability gets affected in traditional onion growing areas due to natural calamities, he said.

He asked five non-traditional onion growing states to increase onion area in the kharif season of this year to 51,000 hectares from 41,081 hectares in the year-ago period.

In Rajasthan, kharif onion area can be increased to 24,500 hectares this year from 22,295 hectares in the same season previous year.

In Haryana, kharif onion area can be increased to 10,000 hectares from 7,250 hectares and in Gujarat to 5,500 hectares from 5,000 hectares in the said period.

Similarly in Madhya Pradesh, kharif onion area can be increased to 6,500 hectares this year from 4,729 hectares in the year-ago period, while that of in Uttar Pradesh to 4,500 hectares from 4,000 hectares in the said period. The official said that kharif onions will help meet the local demand and maintain prices during the lean period.

There are three sowing seasons for the onion crop in IndiaKharif (planted between July-August and harvested in October-December); late Kharif (planted between October-November and harvested in January-March); and Rabi (planted between December-January and harvested in March-May). The share of these three seasons in total onion production is rabi 70 percent, kharif 20 percent and late kharif 10 percent.

