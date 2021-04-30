Left Menu

Rajasthan's health insurance scheme comes into effect from Sat, registration extended till May 31

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:09 IST
Rajasthan's health insurance scheme comes into effect from Sat, registration extended till May 31

The Rajasthan government's ambitious Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, which provides annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family, will be implemented from Saturday.

The last date for registration for the scheme was also extended from April 30 to May 31 at the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, according to a government spokesperson.

Those who have registered will get the insurance coverage from May 1 and those who will be registering now will get the benefit from the date of registration, the spokesperson said.

The CM also tweeted about it, saying 22.85 lakh families have registered so far and the last date for registration has been extended in view of the inconvenience caused to the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the 'Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' (Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme), which also covers treatment expenses for COVID-19, was started from April 1.

Gehlot had announced the scheme in the budget for FY 2021-22 under which free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year will be given in government and empanelled private hospitals in the state.

The registration is free for those who are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), Small and marginal farmers, contractual workers and those who have received COVID-19 ex-gratia while those who do not fall in these categories will have to pay Rs 850 as 50 per cent of the annual premium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO expects assessment of Moderna and two Chinese vaccines by end of next week

The World Health Organization expects to release its assessments for emergency use listing of the two main Chinese vaccines for COVID-19 as well as the Moderna shot by the end of next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao sa...

Spain extends AstraZeneca dose gap to 16 weeks, beyond EU approved limit

Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, the government said on Friday, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.S...

Sexual harassment of woman IPS officer: Complete probe in six

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CB-CID to complete in six weeks, the probe into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a senior police official, since placed under suspension.Justice N Anand Venkatesh also dire...

Brazil's Petrobras lowers fuel prices even as oil rises internationally

Brazilian oil company Petrobras will reduce diesel and gasoline prices at refineries by about 5 cents per liter from Saturday, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers Abicom and consultancy and brokerage StoneX said on Friday.The move w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021