Rajasthan's health insurance scheme comes into effect from Sat, registration extended till May 31

The Rajasthan government's ambitious Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, which provides annual cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family, will be implemented from Saturday.

The last date for registration for the scheme was also extended from April 30 to May 31 at the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, according to a government spokesperson.

Those who have registered will get the insurance coverage from May 1 and those who will be registering now will get the benefit from the date of registration, the spokesperson said.

The CM also tweeted about it, saying 22.85 lakh families have registered so far and the last date for registration has been extended in view of the inconvenience caused to the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the 'Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' (Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme), which also covers treatment expenses for COVID-19, was started from April 1.

Gehlot had announced the scheme in the budget for FY 2021-22 under which free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year will be given in government and empanelled private hospitals in the state.

The registration is free for those who are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), Small and marginal farmers, contractual workers and those who have received COVID-19 ex-gratia while those who do not fall in these categories will have to pay Rs 850 as 50 per cent of the annual premium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)