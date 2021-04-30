Left Menu

114 unaccompanied children rescued at sea, off coast of Libya

“The majority of those rescued are sent to overcrowded detention centres in Libya under extremely difficult conditions and with no or limited access to water and health services. Nearly 1,100 children are in these centres.

UNICEF | Amman | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:30 IST
114 unaccompanied children rescued at sea, off coast of Libya
“With partners, UNICEF is committed to supporting all governments across the Central Mediterranean to find safer alternatives to sea crossing, develop and implement child-sensitive arrival procedure, reception and care facilities and long-term solutions for children attempting to cross the sea”.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

"This week, 125 children including 114 unaccompanied were rescued at sea, off the coast of Libya.

"The Central Mediterranean continues to be one of the deadliest and most dangerous migration routes in the world. At least 350 people, including children and women, have drowned or gone missing in the Central Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe since the beginning of the year, including 130 just last week.

"The majority of those rescued are sent to overcrowded detention centres in Libya under extremely difficult conditions and with no or limited access to water and health services. Nearly 1,100 children are in these centres.

"Libya has 51,828 migrant children and an estimated 14,572 refugee children; most are unable to access services and are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse within the country. Those in detention are cut off from clean water, electricity, education, health care and adequate sanitation facilities. Violence and exploitation are rampant.

"Despite these dangers, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, refugee and migrant children continue to risk their lives in search of safety and better life. Attempts to cross this sea route are likely to increase in the summer months ahead.

"We call on the Libyan authorities to release all children and end immigration detention. The detention of children in migration contexts is never in the best interest of children. We call on authorities in Europe on the Central Mediterranean to support and receive migrants and refugees coming to their shores and to strengthen search and rescue mechanisms.

"With partners, UNICEF is committed to supporting all governments across the Central Mediterranean to find safer alternatives to sea crossing, develop and implement child-sensitive arrival procedure, reception and care facilities and long-term solutions for children attempting to cross the sea".

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021