IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCB

IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs RCBPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Virat Kohli b Harpreet Brar 35 Devdutt Padikkal b Riley Meredith 7 Rajat Patidar c Pooran b Chris Jordan 31 Glenn Maxwell b Harpreet Brar 0 AB de Villiers c Rahul b Harpreet Brar 3 Shahbaz Ahmed c Harpreet Brar b Ravi Bishnoi 8 Daniel Sams b Ravi Bishnoi 3 Kyle Jamieson not out 16 Harshal Patel c Ravi Bishnoi b Shami 31 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (LB-8, W-3) 11 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 145 Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 62-2, 62-3, 69-4, 91-5, 96-6, 96-7, 144-8.
Bowler: Riley Meredith 3.2-0-29-1, Mohammed Shami 3.4-0-28-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-17-2, Harpreet Brar 4-1-19-3, Chris Jordan 4-0-31-1, Deepak Hooda 1-0-13-0.
