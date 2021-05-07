Left Menu

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Covid Care Centre in Odisha s Bargarh

Updated: 07-05-2021 19:25 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a 100-bed COVID Care Centre with ICU and ventilator facilities at Vikash Multi-Specialty Hospital (VMSH) in Bargarh district through virtual mode on Friday.

As part of the project, 70 ventilators, 50 monitors, and 200 syringe pumps are being provided by Indian Oil for setting up the intensive care unit (ICU) for treating critical COVID-19 patients in the western region of Odisha.

After inaugurating the CCC, Pradhan said, ICU and ventilators at the Bargarh facility will help critical COVID- 19 patients since coronavirus is fast spreading in 10 western districts of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Debgarh, and Sundergarh.

Highlighting that corporates are working earnestly to meet the liquid medical oxygen requirement of the country during this crisis, the minister said, public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are working tirelessly for providing medical equipment, ramping up COVID-19 testing, vaccination, besides making arrangements for ventilator machines and ICU facilities.

''I am happy to know that Bargarh district has been included in the vaccination process with the help of corporates. I am hopeful that apart from the governments initiative, the corporates will definitely come forward for vaccinating their own employees,'' he said.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in association with Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Rao Memorial Trust, is augmenting COVID-19 treatment facility at the hospital at a cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

